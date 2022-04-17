Invictus Games Team U.S. Archery

While competing in archery, retired Navy Hospitalman Gabriel George retrieves his arrows during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

