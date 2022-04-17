While competing in archery, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Patrick MacDonald prepares to take his shot during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 17, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 06:19 Photo ID: 7146372 VIRIN: 220417-F-XX948-001 Resolution: 3768x2517 Size: 3.21 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. Archery, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.