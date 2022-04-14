MANAMA, BAHRAIN (April 13, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Willson Castro-Alvarado mans a .50 cal machine gun aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while departing port in Bahrain, April 14. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7146366 VIRIN: 220414-N-CE463-1110 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 931.13 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald Departs Bahrain, by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.