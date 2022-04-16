Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

    ARABIAN SEA

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    ARABIAN SEA (April 16, 2022) Dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) breaks away from the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) after completing a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, April 16. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
