USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

ARABIAN SEA (April 16, 2022) Sailors remove line during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Arabian Sea, April 16. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

