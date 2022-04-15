USS Mount Whitney Suez Canal Transit

SUEZ CANAL (April 15, 2022) The amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) transits the Suez Canal, April 15. Mount Whitney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Taylor Segars)

