    USS Mount Whitney Suez Canal Transit [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mount Whitney Suez Canal Transit

    EGYPT

    04.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    SUEZ CANAL (April 15, 2022) The amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) transits the Suez Canal, April 15. Mount Whitney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Taylor Segars)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
