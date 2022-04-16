Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons and Field Training Battalion Easter Celebration [Image 10 of 12]

    Weapons and Field Training Battalion Easter Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The Easter Bunny visits families with Weapons and Field Training Battalion (WFTBN), Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, during an Easter celebration at Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2022. The event was hosted by WFTBN and consisted of an egg hunt, food, bouncy houses, a raffle, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

