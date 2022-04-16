Weapons and Field Training Battalion Easter Celebration

The Easter Bunny visits families with Weapons and Field Training Battalion (WFTBN), Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, during an Easter celebration at Camp Pendleton, California, April 16, 2022. The event was hosted by WFTBN and consisted of an egg hunt, food, bouncy houses, a raffle, games, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

