    USS Porter (DDG 78) Sea and anchor [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Sea and anchor

    20, PORTUGAL

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    AZORES, Portugal (April 14, 2022) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Alex Cantrell, center, puts a round turn on a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 14, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Portugal
    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    Sea and Anchor detail
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

