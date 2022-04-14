USS Porter (DDG 78) Sea and anchor

AZORES, Portugal (April 14, 2022) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Alex Cantrell, center, puts a round turn on a mooring line during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), April 14, 2022. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently underway in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

