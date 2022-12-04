Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto conducts flight quarters.

    USS San Jacinto conducts flight quarters.

    IONIAN SEA

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220412-N-AO868-1040 IONIAN SEA (April. 12, 2022) Sailors conduct flight operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) April. 12, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Jacinto conducts flight quarters. [Image 5 of 5], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ionian Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto

