220412-N-AO868-1034 IONIAN SEA (April. 12, 2022) Sailors carry parts to an MH 60S Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) April. 12, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7146111
|VIRIN:
|220412-N-AO868-1034
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS San Jacinto conducts flight quarters. [Image 5 of 5], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT