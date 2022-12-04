USS San Jacinto conducts flight quarters.

220412-N-AO868-1016 IONIAN SEA (April. 12, 2022) Seaman Kenneth Caraballo conducts flight operations with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) April. 12, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

