U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) clean their M4 Carbine rifles after completing their marksmanship qualifications on Fort Jackson, SC, April 9, 2022. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2022 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7146093
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-CG814-1323
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|6.81 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 982nd M4 Qualification [Image 52 of 52], by SPC Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT