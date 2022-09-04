U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) clean their M4 Carbine rifles after completing their marksmanship qualifications on Fort Jackson, SC, April 9, 2022. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2022 10:02 Photo ID: 7146093 VIRIN: 220409-A-CG814-1323 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 6.81 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 982nd M4 Qualification [Image 52 of 52], by SPC Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.