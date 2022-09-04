Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    982nd M4 Qualification [Image 50 of 52]

    982nd M4 Qualification

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) clean their M4 Carbine rifles after completing their marksmanship qualifications on Fort Jackson, SC, April 9, 2022. Soldiers qualify their marksmanship every year in order to maintain combat readiness. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7146093
    VIRIN: 220409-A-CG814-1323
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
