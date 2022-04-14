GRF 50-Cal Shoot

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department shoots a .50-caliber M2 machine gun during a live fire exercise on the flight deck, April 14, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

