220414-N-TT639-1034 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 14, 2022) – Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) from the ship’s forward launcher during a live-fire exercise, April 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7145966
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-TT639-1034
|Resolution:
|3536x2526
|Size:
|804.41 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 220414-N-TT639-1034 [Image 45 of 45], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT