    220414-N-TT639-1032

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220414-N-TT639-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 14, 2022) – Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) from the ship’s forward launcher during a live-fire exercise, April 14, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:03
    Photo ID: 7145964
    VIRIN: 220414-N-TT639-1032
    Resolution: 3385x2418
    Size: 846.59 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 220414-N-TT639-1032 [Image 45 of 45], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    amphibious assault
    third fleet
    tripoli

