Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Unit performs post-flight procedures on the final F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 15, 2022. Eielson’s strategic location and proximity to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex make it the premier training location for fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Beaux Hebert)

