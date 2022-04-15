Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

    Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Unit performs post-flight procedures on the final F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 15, 2022. Eielson’s strategic location and proximity to the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex make it the premier training location for fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Beaux Hebert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:17
    Photo ID: 7145962
    VIRIN: 220415-F-RQ702-1015
    Resolution: 5760x3845
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet, by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT