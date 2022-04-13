Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220413-N-TT639-2358

    220413-N-TT639-2358

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220413-N-TT639-2358 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 13, 2022) – Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) sail through the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2022. Tripoli and Zumwalt are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 22:03
    Photo ID: 7145960
    VIRIN: 220413-N-TT639-2358
    Resolution: 1785x1275
    Size: 736.1 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 220413-N-TT639-2358, by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    LHA 7
    USS Tripoli. Navy

