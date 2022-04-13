220413-N-TT639-2358 PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 13, 2022) – Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) sail through the Pacific Ocean, April 13, 2022. Tripoli and Zumwalt are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

