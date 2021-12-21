The 54th U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing makes its initial arrival at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 14, 2022. The F-35As assigned to Eielson will join a team of joint and international partners in the Indo-Pacific theater, modernizing defense capabilities in the region and enabling international interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Schoubroek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 21:36 Photo ID: 7145922 VIRIN: 220415-F-XX992-1097 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.34 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson completes F-35A Lightning II fleet, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.