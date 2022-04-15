Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long-Term Monitoring [Image 1 of 4]

    Long-Term Monitoring

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 15, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects a water sample as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 20:48
    Photo ID: 7145897
    VIRIN: 220415-N-TO792-1003
    Resolution: 3875x2583
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    RedHill
    SafeWaters

