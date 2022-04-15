JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 15, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor collects a water sample as part of an interagency-approved plan for long-term monitoring of drinking water. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 20:48 Photo ID: 7145897 VIRIN: 220415-N-TO792-1003 Resolution: 3875x2583 Size: 2.31 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long-Term Monitoring [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 MarQueon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.