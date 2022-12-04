GRF Oral Surgery

Lt. Cmdr. Bhavin Trivedi, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) oral maxillo facial surgeon, from Raleigh, North Carolina, left, and Hospitalman Malacia Ashford from, Columbia, South Carolina, assigned to Ford’s dental department, perform dental surgery on Culinary Specialist Seaman Asia Sidouang from Modesto, California, assigned to supply department, in Ford’s dental operation room, April 12, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

