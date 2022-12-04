Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Oral Surgery [Image 2 of 3]

    GRF Oral Surgery

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. Cmdr. Bhavin Trivedi, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) oral maxillo facial surgeon, from Raleigh, North Carolina, left, and Hospitalman Malacia Ashford, from Columbia, South Carolina, assigned to Ford’s dental department, perform dental surgery on Culinary Specialist Seaman Asia Sidouang, from Modesto, California, assigned to Ford’s supply department, in the dental operation room, as Lt. Cmdr. Michael Rucker, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, assigned to Ford’s medical department, from Shelbyville, Kentucky, observes, April 12, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

