Lt. Cmdr. Bhavin Trivedi, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) oral maxillo facial surgeon, from Raleigh, North Carolina, left, and Hospitalman Malacia Ashford, from Columbia, South Carolina, assigned to Ford’s dental department, perform dental surgery on Culinary Specialist Seaman Asia Sidouang, from Modesto, California, assigned to Ford’s supply department, in the dental operation room, as Lt. Cmdr. Michael Rucker, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, assigned to Ford’s medical department, from Shelbyville, Kentucky, observes, April 12, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 20:10 Photo ID: 7145885 VIRIN: 220412-N-FF561-3029 Resolution: 5380x3587 Size: 918.89 KB Location: US Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Oral Surgery [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.