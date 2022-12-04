Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Oral Surgery [Image 1 of 3]

    GRF Oral Surgery

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Hospitalman Malacia Ashford, from Columbia, South Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, prepares Culinary Specialist Seaman Asia Sidouang, from Modesto, California, assigned to Ford’s supply department, for dental surgery in the dental operation room, April 12, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7145884
    VIRIN: 220329-N-FF561-1353
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 771.99 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Hometown: MODESTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Oral Surgery [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

