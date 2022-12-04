GRF Oral Surgery

Hospitalman Malacia Ashford, from Columbia, South Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) dental department, prepares Culinary Specialist Seaman Asia Sidouang, from Modesto, California, assigned to Ford’s supply department, for dental surgery in the dental operation room, April 12, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Rajah Lee Thornton)

