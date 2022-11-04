Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard student learns to repair an RT-1523F [Image 4 of 4]

    Guard student learns to repair an RT-1523F

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Aungel Terrangi 

    U.S. Army Ordnance Corps

    PVT Tyler Shulark, a National Guard student training to be a 94E Radio Equipment Repairer is disassembling an RT-1523F and locating each circuit card assembly in the TM. SINCGARS radios are one of the few systems left that 94Es are able to troubleshoot and repair to FMC. Students are taught how to properly handle static sensitive parts and use electronic TMs. A 94E needs to be able to use a TM to troubleshoot, identify parts that need to be ordered, and reassemble a radio if necessary(U.S. Army Photo Courtesy of U.S. Army Ordnance School)

