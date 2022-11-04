Guard student learns to repair an RT-1523F

PVT Tyler Shulark, a National Guard student training to be a 94E Radio Equipment Repairer is disassembling an RT-1523F and locating each circuit card assembly in the TM. SINCGARS radios are one of the few systems left that 94Es are able to troubleshoot and repair to FMC. Students are taught how to properly handle static sensitive parts and use electronic TMs. A 94E needs to be able to use a TM to troubleshoot, identify parts that need to be ordered, and reassemble a radio if necessary(U.S. Army Photo Courtesy of U.S. Army Ordnance School)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022
Location: FORT LEE, VA, US