Invictus Games Team U.S. | Athletics

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy, Team U.S., warms up during track practice before competing for Team U.S. in the athletics event at Zuiderpark during the Invictus Games The Hague, Netherlands, April 15, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in over 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022

