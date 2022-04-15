Sgt 1st Class Mauney, senior career counselor and SSG Valdez, 1 TSC STB CC, retain the force for U.S. Army Central.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7145312
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-WS091-588
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central retention team "above glide" [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brittany Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Central retention team "above glide"
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT