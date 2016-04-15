Date Taken: 04.15.2016 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:23 Photo ID: 7145297 VIRIN: 160415-A-TU387-334 Resolution: 5296x3531 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Central retention team "above glide" [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.