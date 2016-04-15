Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central retention team "above glide" [Image 1 of 2]

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2016

    Photo by Spc. Keon Horton 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Sergeant Major Pablo A. Michel, USARCENT Command Career Counselor, Master Sgt. Gloe, Senior Retention Operations Career Counselor, and Sgt. 1st Class Albelardo Gonzalez, USARCENT career counselor, retain the force for U.S. Army Central. (Photo by Spc. Keon Horton)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2016
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 12:23
    Photo ID: 7145297
    VIRIN: 160415-A-TU387-334
    Resolution: 5296x3531
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    This work, U.S. Army Central retention team "above glide" [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Keon Horton, identified by DVIDS

    Third Army
    USARCENT
    Army
    #WhoWeARcent

