220413-N-IV962-1030



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Airman Kory Vogel signals an AH-Z1 Viper on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. Pilots perform deck landing qualifications to practice repeated shipboard takeoffs and landings. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:11 Photo ID: 7145245 VIRIN: 220413-N-IV962-1030 Resolution: 5407x3862 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Flight OPS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.