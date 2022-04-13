Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Flight OPS [Image 1 of 3]

    Makin Island Flight OPS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220413-N-IV962-1030

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2022) – Airman Kory Vogel signals an AH-Z1 Viper on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 13. Pilots perform deck landing qualifications to practice repeated shipboard takeoffs and landings. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 11:11
    Photo ID: 7145245
    VIRIN: 220413-N-IV962-1030
    Resolution: 5407x3862
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Flight OPS [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Flight OPS
    Makin Island Flight OPS
    Makin Island Flight OPS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VIPER
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    DLQ
    MKI
    AH-Z1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT