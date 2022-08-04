Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220408-N-TT639-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 8, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class David Corby, from Brighton, Illinois, left, and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Morgan Nguyen, from Wichita, Kansas, participate in crew-served weapons misfire training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 8, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220408-N-TT639-2001 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

