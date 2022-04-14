Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year Board [Image 6 of 9]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year Board

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 14, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ivan Garcia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Annapolis, participates in the MEDLANT Sailor of the Year board, April 14, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

