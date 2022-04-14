Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year Board

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 14, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Gorey, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, participates in the MEDLANT Sailor of the Year board, April 14, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
