    Gila Soldiers prepare for Best Sapper Competition [Image 4 of 4]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, left, an engineer Soldier assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, explains the pully hauling system to Soldiers that enables them to lift ruck sacks with less strain and fatigue in preparation for the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 11, 2022. Nearly every year engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division train for the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 21:54
    Photo ID: 7144544
    VIRIN: 220411-A-ET609-1004
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1010.62 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gila Soldiers prepare for Best Sapper Competition [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forscom
    3ID
    2BCT 3ID
    Best Sapper
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

