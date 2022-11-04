Gila Soldiers prepare for Best Sapper Competition

1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, center, an engineer Soldier assigned to the "Gila Battalion," 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, walks Soldiers through the pully hauling system that enable them to lift ruck sacks with less strain and fatigue in preparation for the 15th Annual Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 11, 2022. Nearly every year engineer Soldiers across the Marne Division train for the Best Sapper Competition to improve their occupational skills and become an expert in their craft. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin McClarran)

