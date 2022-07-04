Playground Power Substation Groundbreaking

From left to right, Anthony Stewart, vice president of AIC International, Kin Fejeran, installation manager for Northrop Grumman, Ryan Sheehan, customer lead from U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Jeana Hill, customer program manager for U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Henry Stewart, president of AIC International, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Christner, the public works officer for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, and Anthony Cruz, department head for critical infrastructure support of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, participate in the ground breaking ceremony for the Naval Research Laboratory’s Playground Project held at MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, April 7, 2022. The project will be vital to the Department of Defense’s Global Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) mission to support civilian aviation, GPS navigation, and precise positioning/time distribution techniques. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Rubin J. Tan)

