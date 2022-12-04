Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE [Image 32 of 32]

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Issac Kargbo, with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares an X-ray during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 11, 2022. 1st Medical Battalion performed a MCCRE in order to assess unit effectiveness and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:21
    Photo ID: 7144332
    VIRIN: 220412-M-GK421-1125
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE [Image 32 of 32], by LCpl Bradley Ahrens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    USN
    Corpsmen
    1st Medical Battalion
    MCCRE

