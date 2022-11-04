U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE

U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, treat a simulated casualty during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 11, 2022. 1st Medical Battalion performed a MCCRE in order to assess unit effectiveness and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)
