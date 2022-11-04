Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE [Image 21 of 32]

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, move a simulated casualty out of an M997 Humvee-ambulance during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Pendleton, California, April 11, 2022. 1st Medical Battalion performed a MCCRE in order to assess unit effectiveness and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bradley Ahrens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7144306
    VIRIN: 220411-M-GK421-1005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE [Image 32 of 32], by LCpl Bradley Ahrens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE
    U.S. Sailors with 1st Medical Battalion Participate In a MCCRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    USN
    Corpsmen
    1st Medical Battalion
    MCCRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT