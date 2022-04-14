Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Culinary specialists chop their way to the top

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Maj. Gabriela Thompson 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Courtney Anderson (left) and Private 1st Class Jonathan Martinez placed first in their categories following a culinary competition Apr. 14, 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas.

    This work, Culinary specialists chop their way to the top, by MAJ Gabriela Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood

    Fort Hood
    3d Cavalry Regiment

