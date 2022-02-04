Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off [Image 3 of 4]

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Veronica Ragay, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness and Emergency Management Flight commander and deputy director of ground operations speaks at a press conference for Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 1, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 is slated to display premiere airpower, highlight mission capabilities and 80 years of heritage, as well as bring together the local community through exceptional aerial performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 18:01
    Photo ID: 7144196
    VIRIN: 220401-F-WB681-1021
    Resolution: 6427x4591
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off
    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off
    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off
    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Press Conference
    92 ARW
    Fairchild Skyfest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT