Fairchild Skyfest 2022 Press Conference takes-off

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander speaks at a press conference for Fairchild Skyfest 2022 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 1, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 is slated to display premiere airpower, highlight mission capabilities and 80 years of heritage, as well as bring together the local community through exceptional aerial performances and displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

