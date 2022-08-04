PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Operations Command annual award winners, attendees and speakers pose for a group photo at the 2022 SpOC annual awards on Peterson Space Force Base, April 8, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7143742
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-IC495-1053
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.06 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
