    SpOC Annual Awards

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Space Operations Command annual award winners, attendees and speakers pose for a group photo at the 2022 SpOC annual awards on Peterson Space Force Base, April 8, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 15:03
    Photo ID: 7143742
    VIRIN: 220408-F-IC495-1053
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.06 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

