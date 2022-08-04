Acting Commandant of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas E. Campbell, discuss drill and ceremony with educators from Richland School Districts Two and One April 8, 2022 on Fort Jackson. The group of teachers, counselors, and administrative staff visited to learn more about what a drill sergeant does daily. The tour consisted of watching first-call procedures and physical training session at B Company, 3rd Battalion, 60th Infantry; a briefing at the USADSA, visiting various training sites, the Basic Combat Training museum, a barracks tour, eating in a dining facility, and talking with Soldiers who have children attending schools in the two districts. (Photo by Veran Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 14:42 Photo ID: 7143736 VIRIN: 200408-A-A4507-002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.94 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200408-A-A4507-002, by Veran Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.