U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Freedman, a 171st Air Refueling Wing chaplain, wrote a commentary for the base about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 14:18
|Photo ID:
|7143690
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-NQ177-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT