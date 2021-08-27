Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.27.2021

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lawrence Freedman, a 171st Air Refueling Wing chaplain, wrote a commentary for the base about the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

