Coast Guard medevacs swimmer near Dauphin Island, Ala.

A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew lands on a beach near Dauphin Island, Alabama on April 14, 2022. The aircrew assisted emergency medical services personnel by medevacing one swimmer in critical condition and two EMS personnel to Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by ATC Mobile)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 14:12
|Photo ID:
|7143678
|VIRIN:
|220413-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|374x486
|Size:
|41.06 KB
|Location:
|DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
