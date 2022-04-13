Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs swimmer near Dauphin Island, Ala.

    DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew lands on a beach near Dauphin Island, Alabama on April 14, 2022. The aircrew assisted emergency medical services personnel by medevacing one swimmer in critical condition and two EMS personnel to Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by ATC Mobile)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs swimmer near Dauphin Island, Ala., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    beach
    Mobile
    rescue
    helicopter
    Dauphin Island
    rip current

