Joshua Todd, Austin/Travis County Emergency Medical Services district commander, Tamra Harris, and Army Capt. (Dr.) Jason Ausman, Brooke Army Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Medicine fellow, pose for a photo April 5, 2022. Harris was able to meet and thank the EMS team who saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest at a cross fit gym exactly one year earlier. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:52 Photo ID: 7143092 VIRIN: 220405-A-A4714-1001 Resolution: 2268x1957 Size: 947.77 KB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A year later, BAMC doctor reunites with patient he helped save, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.