Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A year later, BAMC doctor reunites with patient he helped save

    A year later, BAMC doctor reunites with patient he helped save

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Lori Newman  

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Joshua Todd, Austin/Travis County Emergency Medical Services district commander, Tamra Harris, and Army Capt. (Dr.) Jason Ausman, Brooke Army Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Medicine fellow, pose for a photo April 5, 2022. Harris was able to meet and thank the EMS team who saved her life after she went into cardiac arrest at a cross fit gym exactly one year earlier. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 11:52
    Photo ID: 7143092
    VIRIN: 220405-A-A4714-1001
    Resolution: 2268x1957
    Size: 947.77 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A year later, BAMC doctor reunites with patient he helped save, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A year later, BAMC doctor reunites with patient he helped save

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT