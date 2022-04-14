Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Academy cadet receives Truman Scholarship [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Academy cadet receives Truman Scholarship

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet Christine Groves, a Mechanical Engineering major from Austin, Texas, has been selected as a 2022 Truman Scholar. Groves, a member of the Class of 2023, is one of 58 new Truman Scholars who were selected to receive a scholarship towards graduate school, and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

    Leaders
    Coast Guard Academy
    Public Service
    Technology
    USCGA
    Truman Scholar

