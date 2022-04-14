Coast Guard Academy cadet receives Truman Scholarship

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Cadet Christine Groves, a Mechanical Engineering major from Austin, Texas, has been selected as a 2022 Truman Scholar. Groves, a member of the Class of 2023, is one of 58 new Truman Scholars who were selected to receive a scholarship towards graduate school, and the opportunity to participate in professional development programming to help prepare them for careers in public service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

