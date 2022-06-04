Kilo Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, take part in item inventories, gear issue, and classes during receiving aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, on April 6, 2022.



The receiving phase serves to ensure all recruits are able to store their personal items, receive their standard issue gear, as well as learn the fundamentals of the recruit training process.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Savannah Ritter)

