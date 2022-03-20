Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 3 of 4]

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jansen Esteves, 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handler, verifies shipment information for supplies bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 20, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force Base by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Foreign Military Sales
    436th APS
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

