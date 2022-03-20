Senior Airman Jansen Esteves, 436th Aerial Port Squadron special handler, verifies shipment information for supplies bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 20, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force Base by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 07:57
|Photo ID:
|7142708
|VIRIN:
|220320-F-QD007-0103
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT