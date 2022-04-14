Cpl. Oscar Cantu conducts maintenance AH-64 Apache aircraft at Storck Barracks, Germany, April 14, 2022.
Cpl. Cantu has been selected to receive the CW4 Bob Wylie Award for AH64 Apache Aircraft maintenance excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 05:21
|Photo ID:
|7142516
|VIRIN:
|221404-A-DG300-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
