Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Cpl. Oscar Cantu conducts maintenance AH-64 Apache aircraft at Storck Barracks, Germany, April 14, 2022.

    Cpl. Cantu has been selected to receive the CW4 Bob Wylie Award for AH64 Apache Aircraft maintenance excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 05:21
    Photo ID: 7142515
    VIRIN: 221404-A-DG300-0002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: ILLESHEIM, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award
    Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award
    Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ACB
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT